$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will post sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $9.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.73.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.72. 1,319,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,476. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 17,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.