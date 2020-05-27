$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $3.41 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $6.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $14.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $15.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.29 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.54. 2,334,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,777. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

