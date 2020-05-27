21,222 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.8% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

BMY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,019,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

