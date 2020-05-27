$34.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will post sales of $34.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.19 billion and the highest is $35.97 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $138.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.92 billion to $141.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $143.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.30 billion to $149.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

WBA stock traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $42.16. 8,177,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,772. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 32,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

