46,215 Shares in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $20,588,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,881,000 after purchasing an additional 515,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,113,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,334,000 after purchasing an additional 64,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 340,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

