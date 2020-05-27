58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on WUBA. China International Capital cut shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of 58.com stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,976. 58.com has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $69.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $595.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.71 million. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. Research analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in 58.com by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,463,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at $87,289,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of 58.com by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,674,000 after buying an additional 769,734 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of 58.com by 15.6% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,908,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,120,000 after buying an additional 661,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,331,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

