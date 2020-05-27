$582.89 Million in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post sales of $582.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.20 million. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. 5,195,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,998,000. Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,115 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,945 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,465,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 787,073 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

