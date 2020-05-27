630 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of DEO traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $143.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.92. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.