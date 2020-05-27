-$7.46 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($7.46) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($13.13) and the highest is ($3.90). American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 509.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($15.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.68) to ($3.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.34) to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays cut American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. 98,192,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,401,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,173 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,658 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,155,000 after purchasing an additional 213,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,806 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

