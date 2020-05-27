765 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 765 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Netflix by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,966 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $27,005,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,480,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,344. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $458.97. The stock has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.72 and its 200 day moving average is $358.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,895,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

