$80.91 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to report sales of $80.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $163.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $394.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $462.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $304.59 million, with estimates ranging from $289.00 million to $341.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.70. 210,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,685. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.36. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

