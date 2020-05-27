9,740 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. AbbVie makes up about 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,890,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,372,038. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

