9,755 Shares in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 175,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIVG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 3,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,964. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82.

