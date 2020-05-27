$976.62 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will post $976.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $927.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,791,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,168. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $572.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.69. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mittleman Brothers LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,745,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 489,791 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,591,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 103,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 212,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

