A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.21 and last traded at $44.83, approximately 1,626,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,157,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,886,000 after acquiring an additional 718,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,733,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,037,000 after acquiring an additional 457,841 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after acquiring an additional 520,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,284 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,412,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,234,000 after buying an additional 144,230 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

