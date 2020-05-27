Aave Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.83 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Aave has traded down 15% against the dollar. Aave has a market cap of $68.23 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bibox, IDEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.63 or 0.03797061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004250 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031144 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

LEND is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox, ABCC, BiteBTC, Kyber Network and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

