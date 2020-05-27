Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. 572,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $25,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after acquiring an additional 745,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 646,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,287,000 after acquiring an additional 624,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $20,313,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

