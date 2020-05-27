Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XLRN. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $899,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $856,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLRN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.28. 43,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.