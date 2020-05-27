ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Purchased by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of ADMA Biologics worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 41.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 32,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. BidaskClub cut ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,771. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.03. ADMA Biologics Inc has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 151.18% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

