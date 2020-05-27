ADT (NYSE:ADT) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) were up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $6.92, approximately 2,707,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,994,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Several analysts have commented on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. ADT’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ADT by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,335 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 349,167 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,621,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADT by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

