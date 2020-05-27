Aeron Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $1.54 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.49 or 0.03826930 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056181 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARN) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

