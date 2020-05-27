AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Receives $17.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $5,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 539,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,461 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in AES by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AES traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,714,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. AES has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

