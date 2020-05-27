Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 15th

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the mining company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend by an average of 25.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of AEM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.44. 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

