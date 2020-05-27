Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Holdings Increased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,445,000 after buying an additional 1,035,850 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,570,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,312,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,563,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 754.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,783,000 after buying an additional 1,293,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,207,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. 146,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,058. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,047.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

