Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Richard Hodges Raborn Sells 379 Shares

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $37,676.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,082.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $9.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.53. 90,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,791. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $314.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

