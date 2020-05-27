Alan J. Levy Sells 1,950 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ISRG traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $564.72. 62,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,946. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

