Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys 1,730 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after buying an additional 581,152 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. 80,081,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,675,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $211.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.