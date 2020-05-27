Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.84.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 392,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,471,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 502,779 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37,233.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,984,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,339 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,814,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,469,000 after acquiring an additional 709,096 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 250,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 204,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

