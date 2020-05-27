Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after acquiring an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.38.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,330,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

