Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd

BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 825,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 29.1% of BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after acquiring an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.38.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,330,844. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

