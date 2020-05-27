Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Allegiance Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ABTX opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.36. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,157.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,010. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.