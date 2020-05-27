Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allot Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $390.77 million, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 0.76. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

