AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 159 Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,773,000 after purchasing an additional 722,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,601,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,269,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,848,000 after buying an additional 1,942,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

AON stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.29. 85,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.82. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

