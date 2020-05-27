AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.95.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.65. 8,793,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,679,344. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $458.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

