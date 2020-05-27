AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $161.18. 123,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.80 and a 200-day moving average of $147.41. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.08.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.