AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 589,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter.

PHO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.11. 1,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,118. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

