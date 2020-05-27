AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 16,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. 15,327,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,169,660. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.