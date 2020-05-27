AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.6% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after buying an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,254,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,295,000 after buying an additional 263,034 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,538,000 after buying an additional 485,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,807,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,520,000 after buying an additional 243,187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,024. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

