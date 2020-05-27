AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $178,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1,747.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,015,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.13. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

