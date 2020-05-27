AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $143.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,687. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $147.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84.

