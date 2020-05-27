AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $53,000 Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

KMB traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $137.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,478. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

