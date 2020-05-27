AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 560.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,671 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.25. 3,374,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,968,028. The stock has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.