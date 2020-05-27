AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lumentum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lumentum by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Lumentum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lumentum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $860,830. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LITE traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $73.75. 914,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

