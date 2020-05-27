AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Invests $402,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDN. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,733. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $33.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46.

