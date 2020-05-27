AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.6% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.87. 4,275,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

