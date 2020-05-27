AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 127.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,740.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 91,677 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 587,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 38,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.08. 544,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,589. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

