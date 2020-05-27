AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $145.69. 818,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,809,381. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $154.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.72. The company has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

