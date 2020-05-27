AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 152,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.49. 3,886,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

