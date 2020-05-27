AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,615 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,615 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,108 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,058,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares during the period.

BATS JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,378 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

