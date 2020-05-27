AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $92.43. 8,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

